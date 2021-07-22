Nikita Chaudhary

Thrift Store App

Thrift store is a mobile application that helps the users to buy and sell second-hand products.

Read the UX case study for this app here.
https://nikita-design.medium.com/designing-a-thrift-clothing-app-a-ux-case-study-2a8533944e1e

