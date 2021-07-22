🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi guys,
For the last few weeks I’ve been working on a random video chat mobile app.
Amor is a video chat app that allows you to connect instantly with millions of people near you and around the world.
I hope you enjoy it!