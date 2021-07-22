Mihailo G.

Youth Thank You Cards

Mihailo G.
Mihailo G.
  • Save
Youth Thank You Cards fashion clothing clothing brand clothingbrand brandidentity brand designer thankyoucards thank you cards card design corporateidentity identity graphicdesign branding
Download color palette

Thank You Cards designed for clothing brand Youth.They will be included in their packaging as little gift to customers.That way they will build stronger relationship between customer and brand.

Interested in my work?
Contact me at mikigrujicc@gmail.com

Mihailo G.
Mihailo G.

More by Mihailo G.

View profile
    • Like