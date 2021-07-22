Yevhen Medvedkov

Redesign for "New Style" door shop

Redesign for "New Style" door shop door doors store shop e commerce e-commerce ux ui
This project was a part of my studiyng in web-design school. Also we had a real client, so that's why, besides UI, important part was UX design. Design is created in minimalistic style to make the way from costumer to shop easier.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
