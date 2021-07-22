Francesco Pasquale

Luxer - Hero Section

Francesco Pasquale
Francesco Pasquale
  • Save
Luxer - Hero Section hero section hero energy green shape site illustration character web design landing homepage
Download color palette

Luxer | Hero Section | 1h design challenge

"A platform that shows you the cheapest electricity rates in your area, saving you money." - Brief from https://ideasai.net/

Francesco Pasquale
Francesco Pasquale

More by Francesco Pasquale

View profile
    • Like