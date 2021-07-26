Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sofia Périé
escolhadigital

Cryptocurrency website

Sofia Périé
escolhadigital
Sofia Périé for escolhadigital
Cryptocurrency website homepage dashboard website binance token trade finance forex exchange bitcoin portfolio wallet cryptocurrency crypto ui
  1. Untitled (9).mp4
  2. Dribbble shot - 7.png
  3. Dribbble shot - 9.png
  4. Dribbble shot - 10.png

Hello dribbblers!

We want to share this project with you. 💪
This is the website version of our cryptocurrency app serving as a mobile crypto market and wallet.

We're very excited to see some thoughts on this one.

.

@ Escolha Digital

Thank you for your support 🙏
escolhadigital
escolhadigital
