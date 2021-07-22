Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luda Ilina
red_mad_robot

Digital signature

Luda Ilina
red_mad_robot
Luda Ilina for red_mad_robot
Soglasie app has an electronic signature. We have reduced the time required to prepare car inspection reports. The act is signed directly at the inspection location 🙌🏼

The Soglasie insurance app can be viewed on Behance

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
