Francesco Pasquale

kangae - Hero Section

Francesco Pasquale
Francesco Pasquale
  • Save
kangae - Hero Section hero section hero gradient aurora aurora design abstract ui web design design homepage landing
Download color palette

kangae | Hero Section | 1h design challenge

"A company that helps users schedule, organize, and share their ideas. The startup currently has a few dozen customers in New York City and San Francisco." - Brief from https://ideasai.net/

Francesco Pasquale
Francesco Pasquale

More by Francesco Pasquale

View profile
    • Like