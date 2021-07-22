Maxim de Gilder

Shout out to all delivery guys!

Shout out to all delivery guys! cel animation frame by frame aftereffects vector animation illustration
Little animation loop I made together with Studio Tomotion!
Illustrated by me, animated by Tomotion :)

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
