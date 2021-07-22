Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikita Chaudhary

Portfolio Landing Page

Nikita Chaudhary
Nikita Chaudhary
  • Save
Portfolio Landing Page uiux designer landing page portfolio
Download color palette

Follow me on my instagram account:

https://www.instagram.com/uxui_with_nikita/

Read my UX case studies on my medium account:

https://nikita-design.medium.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Nikita Chaudhary
Nikita Chaudhary

More by Nikita Chaudhary

View profile
    • Like