Hey Dribbblerzzzz! 🏀
It’s a concept for CAKE Connect app that help you to unlock your bike and to modify the drivetrain characteristics by adjusting the torque, top speed, and regenerative braking to maximize your riding experience.
Let me know your thoughts in comments. I'll be happy for any feedback. Hope you'll enjoy this project!
