Davor S

CSS Fluid Grid Font 2

Davor S
Davor S
typography web css3 html5
A Bauhaus inspired fluid fun font, created with a code editor and browser ( https://davorsuljic.github.io/css-fluid-grid-font.html ). Characters are of the same height and drawn with CSS grid and border radius.
(One of learning by doing projects.)

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Davor S
Davor S

