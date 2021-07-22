Shubhda Sharma

Event Management App

Shubhda Sharma
Shubhda Sharma
  • Save
Event Management App daily ui figma design ux ui uidesign mobile ui mobile trends uiuxdesign uitrends ui inspiration trending app design mobile app mobile design interface design interface event management app event management event
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

I hope you are doing well. Today I wanted to share some screens of an event management app, in which user can explore various events, create events and manage those events at one place.
.
I'd love to get some feedback from you. What are your thoughts on this design?

Thank you,
Shubhda

Shubhda Sharma
Shubhda Sharma

More by Shubhda Sharma

View profile
    • Like