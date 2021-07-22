🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi guys! 😎
Today I would like to share this E-Commerce Clothing App DNA Style, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
About Product: Everything you need to Style type, your Color type and your Figure & Fit - get an AI-powered personal stylist that offers advice to keep you looking sharp. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.