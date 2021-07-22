Dmitrii Chernobrovkin

E-Commerce Clothing App DNA Style

Dmitrii Chernobrovkin
Dmitrii Chernobrovkin
  • Save
E-Commerce Clothing App DNA Style e-commerce design fashion store color type style type online shopping app design mobile app mobile design e-commerce app app store product fashion shop clothes e-commerce uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hi guys! 😎
Today I would like to share this E-Commerce Clothing App DNA Style, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
About Product: Everything you need to Style type, your Color type and your Figure & Fit - get an AI-powered personal stylist that offers advice to keep you looking sharp. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Dmitrii Chernobrovkin
Dmitrii Chernobrovkin

More by Dmitrii Chernobrovkin

View profile
    • Like