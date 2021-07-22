Letter A / Road / Highway Logo Exploration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello!
I was exploring some ideas and ended up with this final Letter A.
I also did some poll voting on Instagram until getting to this final option.
I will add this to my upcoming lettermark collection on Behance.
Thoughts welcome!
Thanks.