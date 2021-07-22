Marco Feicht
FeichtMedia

Beekeeper – Website Design

Marco Feicht
FeichtMedia
Marco Feicht for FeichtMedia
Hire Us
  • Save
Beekeeper – Website Design web design website design nature wordpress website graphic design illustration mobile micro interactions digital design minimalistic clean
Download color palette

Here's another shot of our latest project – a website for a local beekeeper.

Stay tuned for more shots!

————————
FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency. We create unique websites that help our partners to stand out and connect to people.

We’re available for work! - You can find us at: https://feicht.media
Follow us on social: Facebook // Instagram // LinkedIn

FeichtMedia
FeichtMedia
Award-winning digital agency
Hire Us

More by FeichtMedia

View profile
    • Like