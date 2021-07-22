Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone 👋!
A new UI kit on the radar. Cryptoland is a Crypto Market App UI Kit consisting of 90+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. In collaboration with Toko Design and Available on UI8 Only.
Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com
______________
Website | Instagram | UI Kit
