Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit

Hi everyone 👋!

A new UI kit on the radar. Cryptoland is a Crypto Market App UI Kit consisting of 90+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. In collaboration with Toko Design and Available on UI8 Only.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

______________

Website | Instagram | UI Kit