Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit

Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Barly Vallendito for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit trade stock bank fintech finance wallet money bitcoin blockchain cryptocurrency crypto ui8 branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit trade stock bank fintech finance wallet money bitcoin blockchain cryptocurrency crypto ui8 branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. Cryptoland - Dipa - 02.png
  2. Cryptoland - Dipa - 01.png

Hi everyone 👋!

A new UI kit on the radar. Cryptoland is a Crypto Market App UI Kit consisting of 90+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. In collaboration with Toko Design and Available on UI8 Only.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

______________

Website | Instagram | UI Kit

Dipa: UI/UX Design
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Harmonizing Digital Product Design 🧘🏻‍♂️
Hire Us

More by Dipa: UI/UX Design

View profile
    • Like