Scrolt: Dashboard Products Page Exploration

Scrolt: Dashboard Products Page Exploration uidesign webdesign clean figma ui
Hi Dribbblers 👋
Here is my another exploration about Dashboards.

I am open to any criticism. What do you think of the design? 🤔

Do you want to create something great?
Feel free to contact me at ygttrkmnn@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
