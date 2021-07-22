Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo - CSS Fluid Grid Font

Logo - CSS Fluid Grid Font
A logo created with CSS Fluid Grid Font ( https://dribbble.com/shots/16090320-CSS-Fluid-Grid-Font-1 ). Characters are drawn with CSS grid, border radius and filter drop shadows.
(One of learning by doing projects.)

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
