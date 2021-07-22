Desk Calendar design for real estate agency

This Desk Calendar is made for real estate agency. All things are fully changeable and editable like shapes, color, photo, information, logo and others.

===============================================================

If you are interested to buy this design or need marketing materials then contact with me.

===============================================================

Hopefully you all guys will love it. Press Love Button & don’t forget to follow me! Please fell free to share your valuable comment.

Thank you.

CONTACT ME FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

abdulkhaleque.design@gmail.com

https://www.behance.net/aksarkar

https://www.linkedin.com/in/abdulkhaleque33

https://www.pinterest.com/aksarkar1

https://www.instagram.com/designdunia01