Runtogive - Fitness & Charity Platform

Runtogive - Fitness & Charity Platform communities motivate physical activity sedentry user experience user interface ux ui tech side
As the world is moving on the tech side more and more number of people have sedentry jobs that require almost no physical activity this gives us to tap the opportunity to motivate people to run which inturn helps the poor with food, shelter & clothing, etc. The app serves two communities of people.

