Megha Digrase

Explore - travel app with vr

Megha Digrase
Megha Digrase
  • Save
Explore - travel app with vr vr virtualreality designthinking wireframes travel ui uiux design dailyui ux uidesign productdesign appdesign
Download color palette

Behind the hi-fi screens. Explore - Hotel booking, travel app exploration. Providing virtual tour of the hotels for enhanced user experience. 🥽

Megha Digrase
Megha Digrase

More by Megha Digrase

View profile
    • Like