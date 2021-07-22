Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit

Cryptoland - Crypto Market App UI Kit ui8 finance blockchain money wallet bank trade fintech cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto branding illustration uxdesign ux uikit uidesign ui design app
Hi everyone!
Cryptoland is a Crypto Market App UI Kit consisting of 90+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.

The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants. Available in Light & Dark Theme.

Develop your mobile app with these neat, clean, modern and outstanding design screens.

Looking for someone to design your custom product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hitokodesign@gmail.com

______________

Instagram | UI Kit

