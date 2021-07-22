Francesco Pasquale

FitAI - Hero Section

FitAI - Hero Section hero section dark fitness sport home homepage site design web design typography landing
FitAI | Hero Section | 1h design challenge

"A startup that provides an AI-based tool for fitness trackers that can analyze an individual’s activity and eating habits and recommend a new workout regimen." - Brief from https://ideasai.net/

