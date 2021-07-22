🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Blueberry Cake Digital Gouache Exercice. Experimenting with loose brush strokes, sketchy coloured pencil lines and uneven edges with digital tools. This illustration represent a chocolate cake with whip cream and blueberries. It is presented in a plate and there is a blue pansy flower on top of the cake. The plate is light salmon pink color. This illustration was drawn in procreate and was intended to mimic traditional media.