Breeze Agency

Coconut Yoghurt - Product Package Design

Breeze Agency
Breeze Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Coconut Yoghurt - Product Package Design yoghurt label logo illustration branding identity product design package design label design graphic design design branding yoghurt yoghurt package
Download color palette

❤️ Hit "L" if you like our project. Thanks!

🚀 We are always eager to cooperate if you are interested in being seen, adored, and ready to profit from your ideas. Give us a nudge on hello@breeze.agency

🌎 Our website: https://breeze.agency/

Breeze Agency
Breeze Agency
We create brands with bold digital knowledge.
Hire Me

More by Breeze Agency

View profile
    • Like