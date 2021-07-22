Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skinny Joe - Variable font

Inspired by Bell Bottoms pants which is trending through the disco days of the 80s

Skinny Joe features a reverse contrast style with a retro and vintage look that’s simply ideal for summer theme concept such as posters, book cover, t-shirts, branding, logo, and many more.

Consists of 5 weights from thin to bold and a variable format. Skinny Joe also has alternatives for more decorative and unique looks.

