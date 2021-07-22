Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Francesco Pasquale

Househunter - Hero Section

Francesco Pasquale
Francesco Pasquale
hero section hero minimal green web design house homepage landing
Househunter | Hero Section | 1h design challenge

"A digital platform for apartment hunters to compare various apartments in a specific city." - Brief from https://ideasai.net/

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Francesco Pasquale
Francesco Pasquale

