Lovedy - Wedding Site Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
https://1.envato.market/lovedy-tke
Lovedy is a clean, unique, modern, and awesome wedding template for WordPress. It is a modern, beautiful, elegant wedding ceremony template with beautiful design. It has a unique design with amazing features for couples who want to build their wedding website. Designed in an elegant manner. Everything you need to make your special day last a lifetime.