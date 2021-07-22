Universal Data Visualization v1.0 | Donut Chart

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Universal Data Visualization is a high-quality tool for creating charts and infographics in Figma. Easy way to visualize your data in seconds.
DATA VISUALIZATIONS
- Line Graph
- Donut Chart
- Pie Chart
- Bar Chart (Vertical)
- Bar Chart (Horizontal)
- Number
INSIDE
- Getting Started (Guide)
- Two pre-made Dashboards
- 80+ pre-made Blocks
- 100+ Components
- Styleguide
- 105 Icons
PRODUCT FEATURES
- All shapes are vector based
- Well organized library
- Easy to change an Instance (Support Figma's Variants)
- Easy to change colors
Special 20% discount for first buyers. Use promo code data20. Limited offer.
