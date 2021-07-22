Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D Mania

3D Hand Holding Phone Mockup for Food Industry

If you need a high definition 3D hand holding a phone mockup to upgrade your project, you are on a right place. In this bundle you'll get 9 variation of hand holding an iphone, that will make your project better.

Usable for any Landings, Apps, Presentations, and any other projects. It's easy to use or customize and you can place design in layer name " Place your design here" in psd file

More by 3D Mania

