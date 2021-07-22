3D Hand Holding Phone Mockup for E-commerce

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
If you need a high definition 3D hand holding a phone mockup to upgrade your project, you are on a right place. In this bundle you'll get 9 variation of hand holding an iphone, that will make your project better.
Usable for any Landings, Apps, Presentations, and any other projects. It's easy to use or customize and you can place design in layer name " Place your design here" in psd file