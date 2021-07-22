Ruben Cliford Gomes

WHITE WOLF WALLET LOGO CONCEPTS

app icon vector branding ui logo illustration design
Made this one for a local client who needed a monochrome logo for their wallet brand called "White Wolf". I really enjoy monochromes and simple symmetrical designs.
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
