Martin Vosatka

nejenopraci.tv show

Martin Vosatka
Martin Vosatka
  • Save
nejenopraci.tv show interview logotype target chart eye tv series lifestyle work vector show minimalist logo adobe illustrator graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

logo design for tv show about work and lifestyle, logo mark is based on target, eye and chart

Martin Vosatka
Martin Vosatka

More by Martin Vosatka

View profile
    • Like