Zalak Raja Opi

App leaderboard ui

Zalak Raja Opi
Zalak Raja Opi
  • Save
App leaderboard ui calendar home leaderboard design graphic design ios ui mobile app ui app figma adobe xd
Download color palette

Hey people, here is my new leaderboard ui. I hope like it. Please leave your feedback! Thank you

Zalak Raja Opi
Zalak Raja Opi

More by Zalak Raja Opi

View profile
    • Like