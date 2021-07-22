PETZ 3D library updated!

Hello Dribbble 👋

I would like to show you our update of PETZ library - we added 2 pets - bird and dog (husky).

Both are fully rigged and both are super heroes!

If you are new in Blender don't worry, we created bunch of tutorials to help you. They are easy to follow and suited our 3D libraries.

PETZ is great addition to CHARACTERZ library.

https://characterz.design/

Enjoy 🥰