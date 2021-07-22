PETZ 3D library updated!

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble 👋
I would like to show you our update of PETZ library - we added 2 pets - bird and dog (husky).
Both are fully rigged and both are super heroes!
If you are new in Blender don't worry, we created bunch of tutorials to help you. They are easy to follow and suited our 3D libraries.
PETZ is great addition to CHARACTERZ library.
https://characterz.design/
Enjoy 🥰