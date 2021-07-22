Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PETZ 3D library updated!
PETZ

PETZ

Hello Dribbble 👋

I would like to show you our update of PETZ library - we added 2 pets - bird and dog (husky).

Both are fully rigged and both are super heroes!

If you are new in Blender don't worry, we created bunch of tutorials to help you. They are easy to follow and suited our 3D libraries.

PETZ is great addition to CHARACTERZ library.
https://characterz.design/

Enjoy 🥰

