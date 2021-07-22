Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹

The Russian Design

Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹
Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹
Hire Me
  • Save
The Russian Design dark minimal gurov russian culture concept less ui web light design ui
Download color palette

the russian design —
is a concept for a website about russian culture. where anyone can speak and be heard.

work from course:
theory and practice of compositional design / autumn 2020

by sergey gurov

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹
Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹
visual ✦ app interfaces
Hire Me

More by Yauheni Neviarouskiy 🕹

View profile
    • Like