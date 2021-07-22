Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Auditax Accountants

How Are Capital Gains Taxed ?

Auditax Accountants
Auditax Accountants
  • Save
How Are Capital Gains Taxed ? branding capital gain tax
Download color palette

Capital gains can be classified as short-term, long-term, or both. Capital gainsshort-term in nature, such as gains from securities held for less than one year, are treated as ordinary income. This is based on an individual's tax filing status, adjusted gross income, and tax filing status. Long-term capital gain, which are gains in securities that have been held for longer than one year, is usually subject to a lower tax rate than regular income.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Auditax Accountants
Auditax Accountants

More by Auditax Accountants

View profile
    • Like