E-Commerce Overhaul

💡Based on the information obtained during the research phase, hypotheses were formed and priorities were set.

🙌In accordance with the established priorities, our team proposed new solutions and options for eliminating errors in the interface, which, in turn, influenced the visual design of the online store. All changes were made multiple times to minimize risks.

Check their website ➡ WoodWatch

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design