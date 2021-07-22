Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irina Maister

Apple lover

Irina Maister
Irina Maister
  • Save
Apple lover fruits apple adobe after effect motion graphics animation summer
Download color palette

I made my first animation in Adobe After Effect!
I really liked it. I hasten to share my joy! This is my small step towards something great.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Irina Maister
Irina Maister

More by Irina Maister

View profile
    • Like