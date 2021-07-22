Hi everyone, here my weekly design challenge, the theme is taxi/ojek booking app. My design focuses on the main functions for set destination, payment, and loading driver search.

What do you think about my design?, please enjoy leave a comment below for feedback on my design if you have a time.

Let’s talking about anything

gttkaca2@gmail.com or get me on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gatotpriambodo1

Thank You