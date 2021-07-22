Mickael Alias

Flyme - Flight booking application with friends

Mickael Alias
Mickael Alias
Hire Me
  • Save
Flyme - Flight booking application with friends ui ux designer flyme flight app design ui ux mobile mobile app ui design ui
Download color palette

Booking flights online is sometimes very complicated.

Especially when you want to go with friends.

Through this application, I have tried to make things easier and more fun.

What do you think ?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Mickael Alias
Mickael Alias
🇫🇷 Sketch me up, before you go-go 🎵
Hire Me

More by Mickael Alias

View profile
    • Like