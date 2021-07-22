Irina Maister

Self portrait for avatar

Irina Maister
Irina Maister
  • Save
Self portrait for avatar avatar self portrait illustrator design summer adobe illustrator flat illustration
Download color palette

This is just me :)
I created my self-portrait, which I have long wanted. Dribble challenge was a great excuse to do it.

41e2f4ce4421618af9d1c85e10781894
Rebound of
Design your own custom avatar.
By Dribbble
Irina Maister
Irina Maister

More by Irina Maister

View profile
    • Like