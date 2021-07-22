Business card design, food delivery

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
IZI food is a new and ambitious project that will put food delivery culture on a new level. So I created a bright business card design that catches your eyes immediately and lets you understand that these guys have prepared something cool for you!)