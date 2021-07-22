Property web design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have a project idea? I am available for new projects:
mail: curse28pro@gmail.com,
Telegram | Instagram | Behance
Hey guys! 👋
I was recently approached by a construction company that would like to create a website to sell their properties online.
I successfully coped with the task and offered several options for the main page to choose from, the client chose this one, as it perfectly reflects the strict and concise style of the company
As a result, we successfully solved this problem and got a wonderful design.
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
❤️
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.