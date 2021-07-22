Oleg Glushenko

Property web design

Property web design rent home rent property design realtor ux ui home apartment landing landing page website agency real estate estate property
Have a project idea? I am available for new projects:
mail: curse28pro@gmail.com,
Hey guys! 👋

I was recently approached by a construction company that would like to create a website to sell their properties online.

I successfully coped with the task and offered several options for the main page to choose from, the client chose this one, as it perfectly reflects the strict and concise style of the company

As a result, we successfully solved this problem and got a wonderful design.

Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
❤️

Digital designer. Design that works for business
