Lucky4kids: This is the Product Description page done for the Raffle website . Lucky4kids is a very unique website having unique and fair algorithms for the Raffles. Lucky4Kids and Winnerwish both lies in the same category and launching soon. I Designed and Developed this website from scratch.
About me: I am a T specialist with a knowledge in every UX field but specialization in interaction and Hi Fidelity User experience. I have super command over XD, Figma and partially on Sketch.
If you like my work and want to work with me then reach me at
Email : bilal@sysbitechies.com
Whatsapp and Calls at +923325444417
I would be more than happy to assist you