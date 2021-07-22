DrinkPrime: India's Smartest RO Water Purifier

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DrinkPrime makes India’s Smartest Water Purifiers and are redefining water purifier ownership. DrinkPrime has converted the traditional pure water supply system into a SaaS product with the help of IoT and Water Purification technology.
GraffersID helped DrinkPrime owners to convert their Idea into reality. The GraffersID website development team worked on the landing page keeping in mind the service offered by DrinkPrime.
Behance link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123932221/DrinkPrime-Indias-Smartest-RO-Water-Purifier