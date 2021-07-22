TransactionLink: Marketplace

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Live 👉 www.transactionlink.io

Today I'd like to show you a piece of the marketplace where TransactionLink customers can browse the available to integrate features.

What is TransactionLink?

TransactionLink offers the toolkit of integrations to build any financial product, tailored to individual customer needs. Integrate just the TransactionLink API with about 27 lines of code and take advantage of countless Apps from their Appstore. Data pulled from the bank via PSD2 connections can be enriched with external data sources, processed by trusted partners, and the end user experience enhanced by offering any method of verification in the process. It can be said that with TransactionLink you can integrate many different fintech functionalities into your B2B product. Mix and match Apps to create exactly the flow and business logic you need.

