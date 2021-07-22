It's rebound Thursday with one more quick look at the UNIRI landing page for University of Rijeka, a promotional one-pager giving potential new students plenty of reasons to apply. For the live website check out https://uniri.novilist.hr and click the rebound for the previous shot.

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr