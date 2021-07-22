EuroART93

UNIRI landing page

EuroART93
EuroART93
Hire Us
  • Save
UNIRI landing page study web development landing page web web design website ux ui design
Download color palette

It's rebound Thursday with one more quick look at the UNIRI landing page for University of Rijeka, a promotional one-pager giving potential new students plenty of reasons to apply. For the live website check out https://uniri.novilist.hr and click the rebound for the previous shot.

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr

Uniri dribbble
Rebound of
The University of Rijeka website
By EuroART93
View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
EuroART93
EuroART93
Award winning digital agency. We are great storytellers.
Hire Us

More by EuroART93

View profile
    • Like