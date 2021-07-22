bilal ul hasan

Landing Page modern user interface user experience website ux website ui website server domain hostings landing page ui logo illustration eye catching design catchy ui branding attractive art app ui
This is the Landing Page designed for the Frag Hostings. Frag hosting provide multiple solutions to the range of businesses from small to big. I Completely designed this website from Scratch.
www.fraghostings.com

About me: I am a T specialist with a knowledge in every UX field but specialization in interaction and Hi Fidelity User experience. I have super command over XD, Figma and partially on Sketch.

If you like my work and want to work with me then reach me at
Email : bilal@sysbitechies.com
Whatsapp and Calls at +923325444417

I would be more than happy to assist you

