This is the Landing Page designed for the Frag Hostings. Frag hosting provide multiple solutions to the range of businesses from small to big. I Completely designed this website from Scratch.
www.fraghostings.com
About me: I am a T specialist with a knowledge in every UX field but specialization in interaction and Hi Fidelity User experience. I have super command over XD, Figma and partially on Sketch.
If you like my work and want to work with me then reach me at
Email : bilal@sysbitechies.com
Whatsapp and Calls at +923325444417
I would be more than happy to assist you